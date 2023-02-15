These 12 People Are Fed Up With Corporate America And Aren’t Afraid To Show It
People have kind of given up on imagining what a dystopian future will look like, given that we’ve kind of been stuck living in a dystopian present for going on three years.
And according to these 12 images it’s not even just the whole global disease of unknown origin thing that’s making us feel that way – corporate America is a dystopian hellscape all on its own.
12. You have to stand up for yourself.
No one else is going to, apparently.
After helping them on short notice many times, I finally learned that my day off is my day off. from antiwork
11. Socks, y’all.
Written up for wearing mushroom socks. I’m dead.
I got written up for wearing these socks. Any guesses why? 🍄 from antiwork
10. They can’t control what you talk about.
I hope that you know that.
9. That’s one way to lose staff.
And one way to ensure you have zero hope of keeping them.
Just found Im the single lowest paid paramedic at my ambulance company, despite having the most experience by several years from antiwork
8. I wouldn’t sign that.
I wonder how many people would.
7. Management probably thought this was a great idea, too.
It would have been a better idea without all of the extra rules.
I left my job shortly after receiving this prize for my good work 😂😂😅 from antiwork
6. This is not a job for you.
Checks should be good when they are due.
Boss went radio silent after I asked for my checks from antiwork
5. Go ahead and sue me.
I bet this person did not stick around.
4. I’m going to need you to give me a chair, then.
Non-negotiable.
My job involves walking for hours at a time. We also don’t get breaks at all, even for 12+ hour shifts from antiwork
3. Are we grade schoolers?
Actually strike that; I do not have to tell my kid’s school what they were sick with to be excused.
2. Nevermind the money.
Everyone loves a jelly of the month club subscription.
Thanks for this! I worked the entire 24 Hours of Christmas day for no extra pay too! from antiwork
1. My jaw just hit the ground.
That is SO inappropriate.
Wife needs surgery. They wanted her to sign this. She said HELL NO from antiwork
I don’t know about you, but I’m convinced!
I’m off to stock my emergency bunker.