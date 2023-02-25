These Messages All Have A High Cringe Factor But Made Us Howl
We should know by now that nothing is private anymore – not since the advent of the almighty internet. So if you say something truly cringe to someone on a text, well…you can expect it to end up on a list like this one.
14. So many people pleasers out there.
We just don’t want anyone to be mad at us.
HELP IM SO CONFUSED DID U NOT READ WHAT I SAID😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/15Tv9oe8W9
— clare (@michaelshazee) December 8, 2022
13. I’m pretty sure dads are proud of this fact.
Otherwise they would knock it off.
daughters at any holiday family gathering: pic.twitter.com/ECMyyfhUUg
— grace (@gracesftdt) December 13, 2022
12. Epic.
What other response could there be?
When you're sick but you're also married to a very gay man. pic.twitter.com/cUkhBqR50v
— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) December 10, 2022
11. I have a feeling he crapped his pants.
Or at least worried for a few minutes.
Sometimes you gotta throw them off their script 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NAjvVmUnSy
— Big Joe (@Headgraphix) December 10, 2022
10. This cracked me up.
That mom has run out of her sense of humor.
Tough day of research pic.twitter.com/aOXGhzrZlK
— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) December 6, 2022
9. Haha fun fact.
Why are those so often not fun at all?
I am in hell pic.twitter.com/mwgOmqdbWX
— sergeant dick lips the third (@TeahLhompson) December 10, 2022
8. If that’s what you’re looking for…
Otherwise sure, come on over.
— Danny Beard 🤡 (@thedannybeard) December 6, 2022
7. Almost 30 lol.
Wait 10 years, babe.
— g e o r g e (@georgewhyler) December 8, 2022
6. Oh my.
I am absolutely deceased.
lmao pic.twitter.com/5lJxNoi4cB
— Images That Make You Feel Pain (@ManMilk2) December 4, 2022
5. Bless his heart.
I mean seriously.
— incel pickup lines (@incelReplies) December 8, 2022
4. Full enlightenment takes time.
But I think this must be fake bc bosses don’t care.
— ✧ (@northstardoll) December 5, 2022
3. Oh man, some friend.
Sorry if this is weird lol.
this was INSANE pic.twitter.com/cn5CLq8wS2
— riley 🪩 (3am edition) (@rileywatsson) December 13, 2022
2. Both things can be true.
Most often they are.
mental illness is the ultimate rizz pic.twitter.com/yP5rC9ooND
— michael (@FilledwithUrine) December 4, 2022
1. Left on read.
Sometimes you just can’t even muster a reply.
It’s your fault @sza pic.twitter.com/MVIN8ciNuN
— mazzy (@mazzypopstar) December 9, 2022
Y’all, I say go ahead and laugh.
Because this time, at least, it’s not you.
