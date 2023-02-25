Feb 25, 2023

These Messages All Have A High Cringe Factor But Made Us Howl

We should know by now that nothing is private anymore – not since the advent of the almighty internet. So if you say something truly cringe to someone on a text, well…you can expect it to end up on a list like this one.

14. So many people pleasers out there.

We just don’t want anyone to be mad at us.

13. I’m pretty sure dads are proud of this fact.

Otherwise they would knock it off.

12. Epic.

What other response could there be?

11. I have a feeling he crapped his pants.

Or at least worried for a few minutes.

10. This cracked me up.

That mom has run out of her sense of humor.

9. Haha fun fact.

Why are those so often not fun at all?

8. If that’s what you’re looking for…

Otherwise sure, come on over.

7. Almost 30 lol.

Wait 10 years, babe.

6. Oh my.

I am absolutely deceased.

5. Bless his heart.

I mean seriously.

4. Full enlightenment takes time.

But I think this must be fake bc bosses don’t care.

3. Oh man, some friend.

Sorry if this is weird lol.

2. Both things can be true.

Most often they are.

1. Left on read.

Sometimes you just can’t even muster a reply.

Y’all, I say go ahead and laugh.

Because this time, at least, it’s not you.

twistedsifter on facebook These Messages All Have A High Cringe Factor But Made Us Howl

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter