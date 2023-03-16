16 People Who Encountered The Most Entitled People Ever While Selling Online
At first, the internet seemed like a great option for selling our unwanted stuff. We didn’t have to prep and run a whole garage sale, we could reach more people at once, and there are options for keeping safe by meeting in public places, etc.
Over time, though, we’ve started to realize that maybe meeting everyone there is to meet out there has its downside, too.
16. How is that the seller’s problem?
Oh right. It’s not.
15. This almost seems like it has to be a joke.
Sadly, I don’t think that’s the case.
Single mom, uNiQuE baby name, won’t screw you over, cash on hand! from ChoosingBeggars
14. This made me snort.
But I’m not the one trying to buy it.
I was selling a galaxy s10 for 250. The night before we had agreed on 180 after he said he only had 160. Now he tries to get it for 75 from ChoosingBeggars
13. Talk about wanting something for nothing.
It’s really none of your business how much someone paid for something.
12. Why do they think you’ll answer after abuse?
If they weren’t answering before, that’s not going to work.
I wonder if he’s still driving around looking for my house.. from ChoosingBeggars
11. It’s the threats that get me.
Why do they think we’ll care?
10. They’re at a loss for words.
It’s hard to blame them.
Yes Gary. I will pay you $25 to pick up an item I’m giving you that you want for free. from ChoosingBeggars
9. Sorry not sorry.
On both sides.
Trying to sell a mattress on Facebook Marketplace from ChoosingBeggars
8. What a perfect response.
Some people are never going to get it.
7. Sounds like a you problem.
I’m just saying.
One star from ChoosingBeggars
6. A sense of humor is important.
Otherwise you might just go crazy.
Piece of sh*t contacting me in the middle of the night. Hate these type of people. from ChoosingBeggars
5. Hahahaha.
The only way to do this is to give no f**ks.
4. Let’s just wait and see, hmm?
We’ll keep you updated.
Selling a camera for $600. The guy says he can only pay in cash and turns up with $370 and expects it’ll be fine. I didn’t even get out of my car. Just drove away. from ChoosingBeggars
3. I don’t understand what’s going on here…
Oh, right. They’re lying.
Lady gets mad because I won’t negotiate price after she tells me she knows better artists that charge $5 for commissions. Says I will come back begging her. from ChoosingBeggars
2. This conversation is just going the wrong direction.
Might as well cut it off, now.
1. So no.
Full stop, my friend.
So I was selling 32gb of ram and asking $150 (Canada) and got this gem from ChoosingBeggars
People are such a mixed bag.
It’s always been that way, it’s just that now we’re interacting with a lot more of them.
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · choosing beggars, selling stuff online, the people you meet selling stuff online, top