A Woman Caught a Target Customer Walking Out of the Store With $1,000 Worth of Lego Pieces
In case you haven’t been paying attention to the news lately, shoplifters have become pretty brazen lately, with no regard for laws or security.
There have been countless incidents of people (and groups of people) grabbing handfuls of merchandise and simply walking out of stores.
And a woman shared yet another instance of this in a video she posted on TikTok where a man pushed a cart filled with $1,000 worth of Lego out of a store without paying for it.
posted a video zooming in on the customer’s back as he quickly pushes his shopping cart out of the store. She laughs as she runs closer to get a better viewer, saying to someone off-screen, “I told you, I told you, I told you.”
Take a look at her video.
@myerrrrrrrrrrr crazy bro #target #theft #legos ♬ original sound – ye
TikTokkers sounded off.
One person asked her,
“Why u snitching bro?”
Another viewer added,
“Ok but like why show him? Let the man be. Out there gonna get him caught.”
And a third person commented sarcastically,
“Oh no the billion dollar company lost like 500 dollars.”
The woman posted a follow-up video to address questions and explain the story in detail.
Here’s what she had to say.
@myerrrrrrrrrrr Replying to @zoeolarte ♬ original sound – ye
And more TikTokkers responded to her second video.
One person said,
“Can’t really blame him, Legos are mad expensive.”
And another added,
“I would’ve asked him to take a set for me and meet I’m outside.”
Well, I guess we know where most people stand on this issue…
