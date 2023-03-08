She Wants Her Daughter to Make Her Wedding Cake Even Though Her Partner Is Refusing. Is She Wrong?
As we all know, things get extremely complicated when it comes to planning a wedding.
There are so many details to work out that it can drive a wedge between couples and it can get ugly.
And a woman asked the readers on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?’ page if she’s wrong for wanting her daughter to make the cake for her upcoming wedding.
Read on to see what’s going on here.
AITA for wanting my daughter to make my wedding cake although my future husband is refusing?
“I (F-36) have a daughter (F-16) who loves baking, and she’s incredibly good at it. It’s her passion since she was 3 and I encourage her to follow it and discover more ways to become better at it. I even enrolled her in few classes in academy to learn more.
I met my fiance (M-41) 2 and a half years ago. We’re getting married soon. And for the wedding cake I had an idea which’s to have my daughter bake the cake and decorate it for us. My daughter agreed and was so excited to do it.
My fiance glanced at me when he heard about it then when we were alone he snapped and said “I can’t believe you’re being serious about this” I told him why not, it’s not like we’re having a huge formal wedding with many guests. Just a small party with our family and loved ones.
He said this was a “f**king joke” and that he will not let “a child” bake our wedding cake while there are tons of professional bakers out there who can make a much more decent looking/tasting one. I said I didn’t understand the problem because I thought he loved her baking. He responded “I do love what she bakes but let’s just stick to the muffins and brownies”.
I told him he was being unreasonable and that his words were hurtful to me and my daughter and her abilities. He told me to be more realistic and think about what the guests will say. again, I said all the guests are family and friends so I doubt they’d make any negative comments about the cake knowing my daughter made it.
Matter of a fact, they might even think it’s sweet. He got mad and said that there was nothing sweet about getting embarrassed on his wedding day. We argued for over 2 hours just going back and forth on the issue.
Later, I got a call from his mother telling me that I should start being rational and look at things from her son’s prespective. She suggested we get a “professional” cake for the wedding then have my daughter maybe bake some cupcakes for the buffett or something.
But I wasn’t convinced and felt like they’re deciding my wedding’s plans for me and forcing what they want on me. I don’t care how the cake will look but it’s the sentiment I care about.”
One person said this is a big red flag she better be aware of.
And this reader made a good point: this woman’s gonna be a third wheel.
Oh, and they think she should dump him.
And another Reddit user said there are SO many red flags here that she should be aw aware of.
