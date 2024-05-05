Car Mechanics Answer Which Car Is Reliable And The Others That Won’t Make It To 100K Miles
by Chris Allen
Reliability is an age-old balancing act we must do when shopping for a car.
It’s a somewhat nebulous concept, but we all know it, especially when remembering our temperamental cars we’ve had in the past.
And who knows reliability better than the guys & gals out there working on cars every day for a living?
TikTok account @accurateautoinc brings us in for an on-the-scene report straight from the garage!
Our host starts us off with the video’s premise in a question to the mechanics on the floor,
“What car isn’t making it to 100K miles?”
He proceeds to go around to each guy, asking them the question.
Some are more enthused than others.
The first few answers fired off were some like “Mercedes”, “any Jeep”, etc.
And that was sure to offend any Mercedes or Jeep lovers out there.
Remember! These guys are experts!
At their…jobs.
Probably.
But the best answer out of all of them was the guy who flatly said, “NO” as the camera approached.
And without hesitation he points to the car he’s sitting in, saying “This one right here.”
Check out the full video here:
@accurateautoinc
What car isnt making it to 100k miles?
Let’s check out some of the responses in the comments.
One person’s Honda Civic absolutely went to the moon and back.
It’s always the oldies that are the goodies.
While one commenter had different thoughts about Mercedes.
Trick question, it’s whichever car my brother is driving.
Probably.
