Their Neighbors Won’t Stop Parking In Front Of Their Gate, So They Made Them Regret It
by Abby Jamison
There’s nothing worse than a neighbor who won’t respect your space.
So, what do you do?
This Reddit poster found a way to make sure their neighbors stay out of their way…
Neighbors keep parking in front of our gate
This habit of theirs became quite annoying because we had to ask them to move every single time, especially when running late on appointments.
They decide something needs to be done…
They were pretty stubborn tho and refused to park elsewhere, much less in their own garage.
Now our gate offered minimal visibility—I cannot see who’s outside, they cannot see if someone is about to open a gate.
Their frustrations got the best of them…
So one time, after making sure their car was parked in front of the gate, I let loose the gate, pushing it as hard as I possibly can.
They never parked in front of the gate again.
Lets see what the commenters thought about this petty revenge!
This Reddit user offers more threatening tactics.
Other commenters had more creative ideas.
The general consensus came to this…
Sometimes you have to go to great lengths to send a message.
Hopefully these neighbors get it!
