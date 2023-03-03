Mar 2, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 725

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Lawyer jokes never get old
Tranquility
When volcano eruption ruins dirt bike day
Rainwater replenishes Arizona pools
Literally living on the edge
Whale of a snack
Face carved in olive pit
Mousetrap chain reaction
Very top of Great Pyramid of Giza
Retro LEGO arcade
Universe rewards trash collector
Is it possible to learn this power?
Navy fighter jet approaches speed of sound
Toy train magic train
Supporting the local troops
A frog’s life
Arnold Schwarzenegger promotes his gym in 1967
Cookie Monster geode
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

A School Bus Driver Won Thousands From A Cheap Scratch-Off & Here’s How She Plans To Spend It
Everyone is beautiful and no one is horny
5 Logic Riddles That Are a Fun Challenge
How ballroom dance became a refuge for Asian immigrants
Disney’s Next 100 Years Need to Focus on One Thing: Animation
Here’s How Much Emergency Cash You Should Keep at Home
Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Letting BF Give Their Kid a Weird Name
Is ‘Green Noise’ The Magical Solution To Better Sleep?
Astonishing Mars crater looks like a bear
How worker surveillance is backfiring on employers

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

