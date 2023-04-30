A Texas Roadhouse Worker Got Into Trouble for Not Upselling Customers on Food and Drinks
You gotta upsell, baby!
Have you ever been pushed to try to get customers to add things to their order that you knew they didn’t REALLY need?
Well, a young woman who worked at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant had to deal with this and she said her manager threatened her job when her customers didn’t want to add more items.
Take a look at her video.
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One viewer who sounds like they also worked at the restaurant chain said,
“OMGGG. We used to have whoever sold the most mush and onions would get free dinner and I would push it on everyone because, poor college student.”
Another TikTokker said,
“Do they really care about that? What if a table was all drinking and their tab was high, do managers still care about onions and mushrooms?”
And one person commented,
“Omg, they make y’all push unwanted food on people? I h**e mushrooms and onions; why does my server get punished for that?”
One viewer added,
“That either means the mushrooms and onions are really good or really nasty cuz why else would Texas Roadhouse be shoving it down everyone’s throats.”
And another person who also sounds like a former employee said,
“No, for real that job gave me PTSD.”
The woman who created the video responded,
“I haven’t worked there in almost two years and STILL have nightmares about not greeting a table in time.”
Yikes…that sounds pretty bad, don’t you think?