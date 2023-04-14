A Woman Said It’s Cheaper to Eat at Sam’s Club Than to Buy Groceries
Who would’ve thought it would come to this?
Inflation and rising food prices have caused some folks to skip out on buying groceries altogether and find different ways to have meals…and one woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how it’s cheaper to eat a meal at Sam’s Club than to buy groceries and cook.
Take a look at what she had to say in her video.
@samanthuhh.a we’re really in a recession huh 😭😭😭#recession #samclubshopping #samsclubfinds #budget #budgethack #moneysavingtips #savemoney #groceries ♬ use this sound if your stupid – flyn ‼️
And here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person said,
“I buy a whole stuffed crust pizza for like $6 at the store.”
Another TikTokker added,
“It’s $2.50 at my Sams for Pizza (2 slices) and a large soda. Can’t beat it.”
And one viewer commented,
“And no mess! Literally no reason to cook anymore.”
But some folks didn’t agree with her.
One said,
“you’re not shopping properly,”
And another commented,
“your estimation for one meal for two is way too high.”
Let’s hope these prices start to come down sooner than later, huh?