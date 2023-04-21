A Woman Talked About Quitting Her Job Without Actually Saying She ‘Quit’
You’ve probably heard the term “quiet quitting” lately, but how do you quit a job without actually saying…”I quit”?
A young woman named Darby filmed herself having a work call with her manager on the day she was going to bread the news that she was leaving for another job…and she got so nervous that she couldn’t actually say the words.
But her manager, who sounds pretty great, filled in the blanks for her.
She later explained that she left her job to join a startup because she will own a small part of the new company. She also said that she doesn’t have kids or a mortgage so she thinks it’s a risk worth taking.
Take a look at the emotional video.
@durbinmalonsterQuitting my corporate stable job that I love in this economy??? Y’all should have seen my dads face when I told him hahaha.♬ original sound – Darby
Here’s how folks responded to the video on TikTok.
One person said their experience was definitely not similar…
Another commended her manager.
This viewer said what we’re all thinking.
And another TikTokker made a great point.
You love to see it!