His Neighbor Keeps Blocking His Truck In, So He Got Revenge By Getting Her Car Taken Away

AITA for having my pregnant neighbors car towed?
“I 20M have lived where I lived for a year and a half now. Recently my neighbor moved out and someone else moved out.
Outta my way!
I drive a big truck so it’s difficult to pull out because of how the driveway is positioned.
My new neighbor recently started parking her car where I back out to get out of my apartment. Which is in my driveway.
I asked her before to move her vehicle, but got nowhere.
Yesterday I had it. I was pulling out and as I was nearing her car she laid on the horn for at least two minutes.
She got out and started screaming “If you hit my car I’ll sue you for every dollar you make.”
You wanna play hardball?
I had it.
I called a tow truck and they impounded her vehicle today because it was on my property.
She has since then been slamming on my door trying to get a rise out of me, but that’s okay because I have a car.
AITA?”
Play stupid games…
Win stupid prizes!
