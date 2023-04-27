Are Pregnant Women Allowed To Ask Their Partners For Extra Slack and Not Get Frustrated?
The question of whether or not pregnant women deserve special treatment is a touchy one, but I think the partners of those people have different rules.
Like, if your partner is creating your progeny, I definitely think you should go the extra mile in trying to put yourself in their shoes.
OP is pregnant and really starting to feel the changes taking place in her body as far as fatigue, nausea, and general unsteadiness.
Until this point in their marriage things have been fairly equal as far as care tasks and work. They pick up the slack for each other if work is piling up, and according to OP, they do that for each other without complaint.
I (25F) and my husband (26M) are pregnant with our first child. Recently I’ve started really feeling the effects of pregnancy on my body. Sometimes I get bad cramping and nausea to the point where if I move I’ll likely throw up.
For some background information we both work full time and typically try to split the household tasks equally, although occasionally when one of us has to work late a couple of hours or something the other will pick up the slack.
We also have planned for getting pregnant for a long time so it’s not like this isn’t what he wanted.
Recently, though, when she said she was unable to complete a task because of her pregnancy symptoms, her partner expressed frustration that he would have to do it instead.
We were getting ready to leave today and he asked if I brought the clean laundry up from the dryer in our basement. I said no, I didn’t think I could get the laundry up the two flights of stairs so I was planning to just grab what I needed and leave the rest for later.
He made a comment that he was really frustrated I couldn’t just grab all the laundry so he didn’t have to go all the way downstairs as well. I got upset and basically told him he didn’t have the right to be frustrated with me for having pregnancy symptoms and not being at 100% anymore.
Also, we share tasks so it’s not my job to get the laundry in the first place and there’s no reason he couldn’t have just done it himself anyways.
She told him he’s not allowed to guilt trip her about that, and suggested that it’s not ok that he’s happy to help extra when it’s work but not the baby-making that’s slowing her down.
Am I the AH for telling him he can’t get frustrated at me for this? I don’t want to make him feel like he can’t talk to me about how he’s feeling and I’m starting to worry I just lashed out because I wasn’t feeling well.
At the same time, it’s frustrating to me that he’s fine picking up the slack if I have to work late but hates it if it has to do with pregnancy symptoms.
I bet Reddit is going to have some advice, but it might be hard to hear!
The top comment says OP’s partner needs to do a better job trying to understand exactly what she’s going through right now.
They suggest OP have a serious chat with him once they have both simmered down.
It might not be a true disability, but that doesn’t mean the people who love you shouldn’t be willing to go the extra mile.
Those who have been there know the strain that gets put on relationships in the process of having a family.
This guy who has been there says being frustrated happens, but that he shouldn’t be taking it out on OP.
This one sounds like a case of communication breakdown.
Common and easy to fix, if everyone wants to work on it!