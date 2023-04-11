Bedazzled Crocs Are All the Rage for Brides at Their Weddings
Trends come and go and you never know what the next hot thing will be that’s right around the corner.
That’s why I want you to hold on to your hats, ladies and gents…because bedazzled Crocs are now all the rage for brides at their weddings.
It’s true!
And all kinds of people are taking to social media to talk about it.
One woman shared a TikTok video about her wedding and how her wedding Crocs played a part in her big day.
And here’s another example of shiny, bedazzled wedding Crocs that a woman shared on Twitter.
And when you think about this trend, it makes sense. A lot of women wear tennis shoes on the day of their weddings, or at least change into comfortable shoes after the big ceremony so they can dance the rest of the night away without worrying about rolling an ankle.
Take a look at this woman’s get-up.
And here’s another good part about this whole phenomenon: you can either make your own bedazzled Crocs or you can order a pair like the ones in the photo below from Etsy.
Because we all know that brides-to-be don’t have a whole lot of spare time!