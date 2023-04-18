Beware of This New Scam at the Self-Checkouts at Target or Any Store
A Target shopper got a rude awakening and, luckily for us law-abiding citizens and Target shoppers, she detailed her experience in a viral TikTok. Apparently, a couple beside her at the self-checkout tried to scam her into buying them a gift card.
The victim is named Heather, a TikTok user that goes by @heatherrichelle. Her video posted on February 28 and in it, she spoke about how she thought her total after checkout was more than she thought it should be for the two items she bought at through the self-checkout lane. She double-checked herself and saw she also purchased a Target gift card for about $39.
She asked the attendant to remove the charge and that’s when she got “weird vibes.”
Target self check out SCAM #target #selfcheckout #scam #scammers #fyp
“She’s got a Target gift card in her hands, and she’s like, ‘It’s not working.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll just run out to the car,’”
Heather said in her video. “She immediately leaves all of her stuff and goes out behind him. So I’m like, those fuckers just tried to scam someone into buying their s**t.”
She told the attendant what she heard and then decided to make the video to warn others if they also use self-checkout lanes.
Her video has received tens of thousands of views and commenters rallied around Heather with thoughts of their own…and tips.
Check your receipts, folks.