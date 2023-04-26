She Called The Police On Her Husband. Did She Overreact?
There are way too many stories on the Am I the A$$hole subreddit where men are behaving horribly and then acting confused and appalled when the women in their lives call them on it.
This story is no different, so beware.
OP is a widow with an 18yo son who was just 12 when her husband died. She’s remarried, and her new husband also has older children of his own.
Her son has always loved motorcycles, so for his 18th birthday, she spent around $7k to buy him one of his own.
I got my son a 7k motorcycle for his 18th birthday this past june. My son is obssessed with automobile and loves motorcycles. In his room he has plenty of models and posters of motorcylces of all types.
His bio dad passed away when he was just 12, now I’m married to my current husband and he has kids of his own.
Her husband did not approve of the gift because of the money spent, and didn’t mind telling her and her son – repeatedly – that they were dumb for buying it.
My husband has always been against my son’s interest in motorcycles. he thinks I’m encouraging him to be reckless, distracting him from school and by extension his future, and spoiling him and blowing away money by spending 7k on a motorcycle.
This caused some tension between him and my son so I told him to stop complaining about it.
Then, one day, it disappeared.
Around 2 weeks ago, my son’s motorcycle went missing. We opened a police report but nothing came out of it. it just disappeared. My husband had a smirk on his face the entire time just walking around saying “I told you so!, you just wasted your money!”.
This was unbbearable to hear to be quite honest.
OP filed a police report but nothing turned up…at least not until the day her husband’s mother said she thought she’d seen that bike in her son’s garage.
My mother inlaw visited few days ago. She was talking about the other house my husband owns and mentioned seeing a motorcycle, one that’s similar to the one that we lost in my husband’s carage while she was cleaning it (she goes to clean that house weekly even though it’s empty, my husband plans on giving it to his kids as inheritance).
I was puzzled I asked if she was certain but she showed me a photo she took of it which confirmed that it was indeed my son’s motorcycle.
It was her son’s bike, and when her husband refused to return it (he was thinking of selling it to “teach her a lesson” and give her the opportunity to “make a better decision” next time), she called the police.
I immedietly rushed to call my husband and confront him about it. He admitted that he took and hid the motorcycle in his garage as a last resort after me and his stepson kept brushing him and his thoughts off about the 7k being spent on something unnecesary and that could cause issues.
I blew up at him demanding he return it, he refused and told me he had been considering selling it and giving the money back to me so “I could use it wisely this time”. I told him I was serious and that I’d call the police. He literally said “this is a family matter and cops can’t do shit about it”. I had enough I called the cops soon as I ended the call with him.
The bike was returned. Her husband was arrested. Everyone is angry with OP.
The motorcycle was found and returned, but my husband had to be taken in since there was an open file about the motorcylce going missing. he was let go eventually but he was livid with me. He came home yelling about how awful what I did was and how crazy my behavior was.
I refused to engage in the argument but he told his entire family about it and they judged me for calling the police on my own husband even though I already asked him to return it. he said he was just looking out for my son and that one day we’ll realize that he was right but only when it’s too late.
My son isn’t spsaking to me or my husband. I feel horrible about the whole situation and am starting to think I handled this the wrong way.
Did she handle things wrong?
I know Reddit is going to weigh in!
