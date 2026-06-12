Woman Screams at a ‘Construction Worker’ in Public — He Turns Out to Be a Student in Her Lit Class

Imagine being a college student who is walking to your car when an older woman yells at you, thinking you’re a construction worker who is parked in the wrong parking lot. Would you simply correct her or want to get revenge?

In this story, one student is in this situation, and the story takes a twist when the student realizes they’re going to be seeing a lot of this woman because she’s actually a professor.

Let’s read all about it.

Professor Karen yells at a student thinking I’m a construction worker So I was a new student a a university that was under construction. The team that was doing the work parked in a secret parking lot that’s entrance was through one of the few disability parking lots. It was a problem once in a while with large trucks parked in the disability parking lot, because they are to big to get through the gate. Which left not meny spaces. So when a few workers did park in the wrong parking lot they got a ticket quick as the front parking lot is for cars with disability plaques.

Enter Karen.

So in my first week of school I had a Karen encounter. As I got back to my car I heard he screech of a wild Karen “Hey you can’t park there.” “Umm why? Do I need another parking pass? I already bought one.” “No but you can’t park here this parking lot is for disabled folks. You need to park in the back parking lot. Where is your supervisor? What is your name? Just because you’re white doesn’t mean you can get away with breaking the law. I’m a professor here and I can’t stand you workers taking up these spots”

OP explained the situation.

It finally dawns on me she thought I was a construction worker. Despite not having a hard hat or vest. “Oh well ya it sucks there are less spots. But I’m a student. Here and I have a student parking pass and disability plaquer” “Ahhh sorry about that you just walk fine so I asume. Anyhow are you leaving can I have that spot?” “No worries and yes I’m heading out”

But that wasn’t the last time OP saw Karen.

-This wasn’t the end of it though- So when I went to my afternoon class I learned she was the Professor of my literature class. We laughed when she noticed I was her student. But I a few weeks later it was a suprised to find she was parked in that parking lot without a placer as I wanted an A I just ignored it. When I got a C I reported it

Wow! A professor acting like that and making assumptions and accusations is just wrong. I’m glad the student eventually reported the professor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The professor said multiple things that were so very wrong.

She definitely seemed to be acting superior.

This person wouldn’t have waited to report her.

Seriously!

Seems to be.

What an awful professor!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.