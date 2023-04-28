These Amazing TV Shows Totally Deserved At Least One More Season
It can be hard to understand what all goes into the decision to renew or cancel a television show, and I think viewing numbers are only a part of it. Many shows took a season or two to get going, so we know big numbers up front aren’t a necessity.
We may never know everything that goes into making that call, but we do know this: plenty of people wish these shows had gotten just one more season.
Pitch perfect.
Venture Bros was easily a solid decade ahead of it’s time.
The Boys, Invincible, Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol, Peacemaker. All these shows deal with deconstructing the superhero mythos and the Venture Brothers was doing this way back in 2004.
Venture Bros started as a pitch perfect parody of old Hanna-Barbera cartoons and went on to skewer every element of pop culture they could get their hands on whilst maintaining well written, context driven comedy.
It was never cheap, it was well acted and scripted, it grew and evolved and allowed it’s characters to step outside of the narrow channels they were born in, developing them from single characteristic, classic archetypes into something more complex.
A shame.
Mindhunter on Netflix is the first series I actually got super bummed out about being canceled.
The story, actors, the music. Soundtrack was elite. Almost got lost in the shuffle of everything else being so well done.
It was created by David Fincher and he apparently didn’t want to come back and do it.
Shame.
Should never have happened.
Travelers.
That should never have been canceled. They could have taken that so many places. I loved the characters.
We’re still waiting.
Inside Job made it two seasons before getting axed on a cliffhanger.
I still want to know what happens.
So much potential.
I Am Not Okay With This
It had so much potential, not to mention they left so much unanswered at the end of the season purposely so they could make a second one.
This was the cancelation that made me give up on Netflix. I just can’t get excited by anything on their platform at this point because I know whatever I get interested in, no matter how good it is, it will get dropped without a conclusion. I WON’T LET THEM HURT ME AGAIN!
It’s a bummer.
This may seem a bit childish, but Teen Titans. The original one from 2003.
It’s a bummer because every character got one season where they were the focus of the ongoing plot. Season 1 was Robin, season 2 was Terra, season 3 was Cyborg, season 4 was Raven, and season 5 was Beast Boy.
It was set up perfectly to have a 6th season focused on Starfire and we never got it
Not enough.
Freaks and Geeks. One season was not enough.
The writers knew they weren’t getting renewed before they finished the first season, so they wrote the final episodes as a goodbye to each character.
They also knew they could push the limits a bit (ie. the hermaphrodite episode) without any repercussions.
The OG.
ROME!!!!
It was Game of Thrones before Game of Thrones.
Better and better.
Dark Matter, what happened after that cliffhanger?
Show was getting better and better
Sci-fi channel couldn’t stand doing actual sci fi.
A fantastic showcase.
Reaper – Absolutely loved that s*%t, oh and firefly but everyone says that.
I hate that they don’t cast Tyler Labine in more comedy stuff, Reaper was a fantastic showcase of his hilarity, and one of my favorite all time movies is Tucker and Dale vs Evil.
Definitely this.
Pushing Daisies
A great concept.
Dead like me. Loved the humor and the concept
Ellen Muth was great in it and it’s sad she didn’t do much after Dead Like Me.
They weren’t ready to give up.
Dirk Gentlys Holistic Detective Agency
Edit: so a lot of people didn’t like the 2nd season, which is completely fair. It’s hard to live up to the expectations of such a solid first season.
The reason I personally would like a 3rd season is that the cliff hanger is so. damn. tasty. Also, I want more Rowdy 3 (6?), Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine.
I recognise that it deviates completely from the source material, and I understand why a lot of people are upset by that. There’s a lot of examples where I hated the adaptation (looking at you World War Z), but I personally believe this is a perfect example of how you take inspiration and run with it.
A dark, gritty version where Dirk was the fat slob the books described him as might also be fantastic, and I’d probably watch the shit out of it. However, I think this adaptation captures the whimsical nonsense of Douglas Adam’s writing perfectly, and I’m ok with it. It’s just a shame that the show was attached to such a scumbag. Otherwise, we might have seen that 3rd season that gave us all the answers they teased.
Many agree.
Jericho
The bad news.
The Owl House wasn’t outright cancelled, but was shortened from a full 20 episode season 3 to 3 specials. Since the specials are still good, albeit rushed, it makes me want to see what they could have done with the full season.
They got the news that season 3 would be shortened before they were finished with season 2 I’m pretty sure, so they had to basically redirect the whole show. Yeah, ‘cause I remember a tweet or the wiki or something say that the Collector was generated as a cool concept to be introduced sometime later in the show, but they got notified of season 3 being shortened so they decided to introduce him earlier. If we had gotten normal seasons without any notification of cancellation it would’ve been way different.
I think they did a phenomenal time with the time crunch they’ve been on. It’s truly amazing.
It’s hard to argue with any of these.
I mean…I know that I would watch more.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, entertainment, red border, reddit, tv