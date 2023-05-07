A Burger King Worker Showed How Whopper Patties Are Cooked… And It’s A Lot
There always seems to be some kind of beef (pun intended) when it comes to who has the best burger out there.
Is it McDonald’s? Five Guys? In-N-Out Burger? Wendy’s?
What about Burger King?
BK is definitely in the running and, thanks to a viral video on TikTok, folks can see how their famous flame-broiled system works.
The TikTok video has millions of views and a TikTok user named Nick was nice enough to take viewers into the kitchen to show us the process.
And you’ll be glad to know that BK isn’t into false advertising because the video clearly shows that the burgers are cooked by flames as they roll across a conveyor belt before they are dropped into a tray.
But as they plop down on each other… whew… that’s rough, fam.
Check it out for yourself.
@nickjett Love me a whopper #whopper #fyp ♬ Whopper BK – Whopper🍔😫🗣️
And here’s how folks reacted to the video on TikTok.
One person said they work at BK and this is true.
Another person said they don’t miss their days behind the counter at BK.
Another TikTokker said they’re gonna eat there no matter what.
And this individual said they think Burger King is the best fast food burger chain out there.
Fightin’ words!
Is anyone else hungry now?
I’m pretty hungry…