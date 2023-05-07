May 7, 2023

A Burger King Worker Showed How Whopper Patties Are Cooked… And It’s A Lot

There always seems to be some kind of beef (pun intended) when it comes to who has the best burger out there.

Is it McDonald’s? Five Guys? In-N-Out Burger? Wendy’s?

What about Burger King?

BK is definitely in the running and, thanks to a viral video on TikTok, folks can see how their famous flame-broiled system works.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.21.39 PM A Burger King Worker Showed How Whopper Patties Are Cooked... And Its A Lot

Photo Credit: TikTok

The TikTok video has millions of views and a TikTok user named Nick was nice enough to take viewers into the kitchen to show us the process.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.21.49 PM A Burger King Worker Showed How Whopper Patties Are Cooked... And Its A Lot

Photo Credit: TikTok

And you’ll be glad to know that BK isn’t into false advertising because the video clearly shows that the burgers are cooked by flames as they roll across a conveyor belt before they are dropped into a tray.

But as they plop down on each other… whew… that’s rough, fam.

Check it out for yourself.

@nickjett Love me a whopper #whopper #fyp ♬ Whopper BK – Whopper🍔😫🗣️

And here’s how folks reacted to the video on TikTok.

One person said they work at BK and this is true.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.17.28 PM A Burger King Worker Showed How Whopper Patties Are Cooked... And Its A Lot

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person said they don’t miss their days behind the counter at BK.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.17.33 PM A Burger King Worker Showed How Whopper Patties Are Cooked... And Its A Lot

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said they’re gonna eat there no matter what.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.18.06 PM A Burger King Worker Showed How Whopper Patties Are Cooked... And Its A Lot

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual said they think Burger King is the best fast food burger chain out there.

Fightin’ words!

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 6.18.21 PM A Burger King Worker Showed How Whopper Patties Are Cooked... And Its A Lot

Photo Credit: TikTok

Is anyone else hungry now?

I’m pretty hungry…

