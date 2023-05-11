A Little Girl’s Classically Italian Rant Went Viral in a Big Way
If you’ve ever been to Italy or spent time around Italian people, you know that those folks are well-known for being gregarious and for talking in a very specific way.
And a lot of times Italian people like to talk and make points with their hands!
A video of a little girl who has a HUGE personality went viral when one of her parents posted a video of her getting clearly worked up about something and relying on that old Italian way of communicating.
And it’s pretty clear that this kid is worked up about something and is using her hands to try to get her point across while she speaks in Italian.
This little lady is quite a character!
And the puzzle was solved on Reddit by someone who said the little girl was telling a story about a person who commented negatively online about her wearing a miniskirt.
“Rough translation for English speakers. Not a literal translation, I made it easier to comprehend
Mother: What kind of sense does that make?
Daughter: They told me ‘What sense does going out with a miniskirt make?’ Like, think for yourself! I can wear my miniskirt, and you mind your own business!
Mother: Exactly!
Daughter: Think about your own mini skirt, not mine!”
