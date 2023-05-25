A Walmart Shopper Said There’s a $4 Price Difference for Garlic…Depending on What Department You Buy It In
The shopping wars continue!
And this time it’s all about the garlic, baby!
A TikTok user named Shawn shared a video where he claims that Walmart is selling the same product in different parts of the store…and one costs more money than the other.
Just what the heck is going on here?!?!
Shawn starts the video by saying that he has a hack for shopping for garlic at Walmart and he shows viewers a jar of minced garlic that sells for $8.36.
But then Shawn went to another part of the store and found garlic that he claimed was the same as the first kind.
The cost of the second garlic that was in the can section?
Only $4.98.
The clip went viral and got a lot of people talking about whether Walmart was trying to pull a fast one on shoppers.
Here’s the video for you to check out.
See what you think.
And here’s how people reacted to the video on TikTok.
This viewer said that there is a difference between these products…and that one is a better deal than the other.
And one TikTokker offered up a pro shopping tip that we should all keep in mind.
Another viewer couldn’t believe how many people don’t know about “Jarlic”.
And this person said you should just buy a garlic press and save yourself some money.
We wish you luck in all your shopping endeavors!
Remember to keep your eyes open for deals!