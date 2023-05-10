A Walmart Worker Gave 2 Weeks’ Notice and Her Boss Asks Her to Stay…and Then Replaced Her Locker
Have you ever worked at a job where the boss played head games with you and made your life a living HELL?
I think most of us have been there at some point in our working lives and it turns what should be a routine job into a total nightmare.
A woman named Alanah shared a story on TikTok about how frustrated she became with her boss at Walmart after she gave her two weeks’ notice.
Alanah gave her two weeks’ notice because she wanted to go on a long vacation and knew she wouldn’t be able to get the days off. But her manager talked her into staying and told her that she should just request the extended time off.
Her manager also said to her, “Yeah, I was in a good mood today. Because if I wasn’t, I would have just told you to f**king leave.”
Mixed messages, don’t you think?
She was told to come into work early the next day but she found that her locker at the store had been given to a different employee.
More mixed messages!
Alanah said that couldn’t get anyone to give her a straight answer about what was going on. She thinks she’s on the receiving end of some serious gaslighting and that she’s going to be fired.
Sounds pretty frustrating, huh?
Check out her video to see what she had to say.
@kyfriedcooch Like why did they gaslight me?? 😭 we had new hires she just gave it away #job #storytime #fired @walmart ♬ original sound – Alanah
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One viewer said they would have walked out on this job.
And another person said Walmart is professional across the board.
This TikTokker said Walmart is plain EVIL.
And this TikTokker said they were fired from Walmart…and then there was some gaslighting involved.
This all seems very confusing, don’t you think?