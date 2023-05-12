A Young Girl Learned a Big Lesson While Getting Her Ears Pierced at an American Girl Store
Parents, take note: this is an important article that should teach all of you (and everyone, really) a big lesson about consent when it comes to children.
And this story definitely took a turn that no one expected.
A woman named Kimberly Corban shared a video where she told a story about taking her daughter to get her ears pierced at an American Girl store in Chicago.
Corban said she wanted to make sure that the choice was all up to her daughter and that the little girl had talked about getting her ears pierced for months.
But after getting to the store, she noticed that her daughter was unusually quiet and she said that she was nervous and didn’t know if she still wanted to get her ears pierced.
Corban assured her daughter that she could say no at any time and that she didn’t have to get it done even though she had already paid for it.
And then Corban’s husband chimed in and said something that this little girl will likely remember forever.
Take a look at her video and be sure to watch the whole thing.
View this post on Instagram
Check out what folks had to say about the video.
One viewer said this mom and dad did a great job.
And another person said this kind of behavior is very important.
And one viewer said it was important that her sons were there to also learn this lesson.
It seems like this was a good lesson for everyone involved!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · american girl, ear piercing, instagram, kids, pierced ears, tiktok, video