An AT&T Customer Shared a Hack to Getting a 25% Discount
Prices for just about everything seem to be incredibly high at the moment and most of us are looking for ways to trim the fat on our expenses.
There are a lot of deals out there about how to save when going to the grocery store, but a TikTok user named Kimberley shared a short-but-sweet video that went viral in a major way.
In the video, Kimberley let viewers know about a hack that she says lowered her AT&T bill in a big way AND she says that she got to keep her current plan.
The video only lasts 5 seconds, but Kimberley gets her point across. It went viral and was viewed by 1.3 million people in only a week.
In the video, where Kimberley doesn’t utter a word, the words on the screen read, “Did you know if you call AT&T and ask for the loyalty department and threaten to leave you can get up to 25% discount on your plan… just add automatic, paperless billing. Just shaved $40 a month off my bill. Dial 611.”
Take a look at her video.
