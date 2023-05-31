Grocery Store Secrets Revealed! Butcher Admits Grocery Stories Marinate Bad Smelling Meat And More Gross Stuff They Do
Folks, it’s time to talk about MEAT.
Yes, it’s not something that gets discussed too often, but a man took to TikTok because he felt particularly passionate about marinated meat that you can buy at grocery stores.
The man said that he saw a message from someone who claimed they worked as a butcher that claimed a lot of big-name grocery stores marinate and package meat to cover up bad smells and other issues with meat that is obviously not fit to eat.
And these rumors are pretty disturbing…
The man said, “All of that preseasoned meat you see at the counter, I guarantee is rotten and has been seasoned and mixed with onions to make it smell edible.”
He then tackled seafood that is for sale at grocery stores.
The man said that seafood in cases at stores isn’t safe because the cases aren’t kept cold enough to keep the food fresh and people are better off buying frozen seafood.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@kennythetrainer Stories from the DM. Grocery store secrets revealed #grocerystory #restaurant #horrorstory #didyouknowthat #health #followformore #fastfood ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound
Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
This person said they used to work at a Publix store and this didn’t happen there.
Another viewer offered up some good advice.
One TikTokker also reassured shoppers out there.
And this viewer said they’ve worked in a meat department for 6 years and they’ve never done anything like this.
Well, it’s good to know that this isn’t very widespread…
