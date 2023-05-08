How Much Access Do Utility Workers Actually Require And How Much Do You Have To Legally Give?
People are getting more and more protective of their personal space, and honestly, the way the world is, it doesn’t seem as if that’s going to be walking back anytime soon.
Utility workers might need access to our homes for one reason or another, but if you’re uncomfortable with strangers (especially if you’re home alone), how much space are you required to give them?
Though your house is your property, the local utility company owns the power and gas lies going into your home, as well as the meters used to track your consumption.
Because of this, they usually have an easement, which gives them the legal right to access their property (in or on your property) – even without permission or prior notice.
This could even include things like digging in your yard, removing landscaping or structures, or dictating how you can use part of your property.
Easements allow utility lines to run straight, make accessing them efficient, and benefit the community as a whole by preventing a single owner from obstructing utility work.
And no, there’s probably not a whole lot you can do about them.
There’s usually a “reasonableness” clause, though, which means the utility company won’t typically barge into your house to read a meter without requesting access first. This gives you the opportunity to schedule a time that works for you, or when you won’t be home alone, if that’s better.
If they can’t get ahold of you and there’s an emergency like a reported gas leak, they will demand entrance or go in on their own if you’re not home.
If you believe your utility workers are not abiding by this “reasonableness” clause, you should contact a legal professional.
The good news is that, with technology increasing all the time, actual people won’t probably be out to read your meters for very much longer. Many companies are installing smart meters that can be read remotely, so you can always ask if you’re scheduled for one in the near future.
Until then, you can refuse them entrance to your property – but only if you’re ok with an estimated bill instead of one based on your exactly consumption.
Basically, if you’re feeling nervous about letting utility workers onto your property, there are many ways to be proactive to protect your privacy.
If there’s an emergency, though, you’re probably out of luck.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · laws, rules, single topic, society