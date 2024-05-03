His Absent Mother Challenged Him About the Rules of the House, So This 17-Year-Old Let Her Have It
by Matthew Gilligan
The young man who wrote this story has been through a lot.
And it seems like he’s wise beyond his years.
On top of that, he has to deal with a mother who isn’t exactly on top of things…
And he’s had enough!
But did he take things too far?
Take a look at what happened and YOU be the judge.
AITA for telling my mom that she’s doesn’t get to make the rules?
“I (17M) live with my three brothers (15M, 13M, 10M), and my ma (40F).
We’re not very well off. I pay almost half the rent, I pay for groceries more often than not, and I juggle having a job, going to school, and raising these three kids, one of whom is disabled.
He has a lot of his plate for a teenager.
I say raising, because my ma, between having two jobs and basically never being home, doesn’t contribute. She’s gone by 8am, and usually not back before 10 or 11pm. In the past year, she’s been home even less, getting home later and later. I’m pretty sure she goes out drinking.
The fight went like this: My ma came home last night a bit before 9pm for once, instead of 11 or later as she’s been doing.
15M came out of his room to say hi, and 13M was already on the couch reading something for school, so she hugged both of them, and said hi, and said she’d stopped by the gas station to buy us all something and gave us all a candy bar, which was cool of her.
Then, she asked where 10M was, because she wanted to say hi to him.
It sounds like his mom puts herself first…
Now, I’ve practically raised these kids on my own for years now. And I do my best. On the very rare occasion my mom comes home early, she usually just goes to bed.
I have 10M go to bed at 8pm, which I don’t think is unreasonable, and I let the other two stay up until 10pm, because they’re older. We all eat dinner at 6, get home from school around 4, and have a pretty clean routine altogether.
Now, my ma was asking where he was, so I told her he was asleep. She asked why, so I told her it’s past his bedtime. She told me he didn’t have to go to bed that early. I told her he did. She told me no he didn’t, she’d said we could all stay up until 10.
I said that doesn’t work, and she told me she’s the parent, and it does work. And then she said it’s not my place to micromanage the other three. she said, her kids, her house, her rules.
Things got ugly.
And then she exploded, that I could stop being such a control- freak, because it wasn’t my place to do that, or to have signed up 13M for soccer, or to have repainted the fence, or to have taken 10M to the doctor some weeks ago, or any of the things I’ve been doing without asking her.
I told her, it’s also my house, I pay a lot of rent, and they’re basically my kids, because she’s never around, so it’s more my house, my rules, if we wanna play that game.
He let her have it.
I told her she wouldn’t know what works for 10M, because she’s too busy to know him. I told her I might ask for her input if she was ever around, but she never is, so I don’t give a **** how she thinks I should raise these kids, and she doesn’t get to have a say in it. Not anymore.
She broke down crying, called me ungrateful “for all that she does” said she “doesn’t know where she went wrong” and left the room. She either went to her room or she left the house, idk and idc.
She’s an adult, it’s her life. 13M said I’m a jerk for making her cry, and 15M left the room a minute later, saying he was going to bed.
So, Reddit, AITA for telling my mother off?”
Let’s see what people had to say about this on Reddit.
One person said he’s NTA.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
This person explained why he’s NTA.
This person said his mom should be thankful.
Family drama…
It never ends!
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.