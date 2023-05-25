Is He a Jerk for Not Paying Any Child Support? People Responded.
I don’t think it ever looks good when someone asks if they’re a jerk for not paying child support…
But there’s gotta something else going on here, right?
I’m thinking the answer to that question is YES.
So read his story below and see if you think this man is acting like an a**hole.
AITA for not paying any child support?
“My ex-girlfriend, Claire (35F), got pregnant while we were dating. Although she told me she just wanted to be friends, I was ready to be a father. However, she met someone else, Becca, who didn’t want me around, so they asked me to cancel my paternal rights.
At the time, I was torn because I wanted to be there for my child, but I also felt that if they didn’t want me around, it was best to waive my rights. After fighting for a while, I eventually gave up because it was clear that they didn’t want me there. Fast forward 13 years later, Claire and Becca are going through some stuff, and they want me to pay child support.
However, the court had already ruled that since I waived my parental rights, I am not legally obliged to pay child support. Despite this, Claire is calling me a bastard and a deadbeat, and she’s even calling my family and getting them involved. While I understand her frustration, I don’t think it’s appropriate for her to be involving my family in this matter.”
And here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
