Man Asks if He’s Wrong for Ruining a Proposal at a Wedding
AITA for ruining a proposal at a wedding?
“So, I (27m) am a part-time DJ. I mostly DJ for just family and friends I’m not really a professional, just do it for a little side cash from time to time.
Last weekend I got invited to DJ on the cheap at a wedding for a friend of a friend. At the wedding while everyone was on the dance floor one of the guests we’ll call him “Kevin” approached me and asked if I could play the song “Golden Hour” It was an odd request because at this time all the guests were literally hoping around and dancing but I was told to take all requests so did it anyways.
When I started playing it the dance floor started to clear up and then Kevin invited a woman onto the dance floor they started slow dancing for a bit, a few people joined them (including the bride and groom) Then at that one part of the song Kevin got down on one knee and I knew right away that he was going to propose.
I didn’t think it was right especially because they were in the middle of the dance floor with all eyes on them and I kinda felt like if this happened I would take the fault because I was the one to put on a romantic song out of nowhere.
So instead of letting that happened as soon as he pulled out the box I started to play “BOOGIE” and turned up the volume instead. After that Kevin just side-eyed me and got up and everyone else sat down. After that nothing else really happened and the tension was very thick.
After the wedding no one really brought it up and I obviously thought that I wasn’t the a**hole and the friend that was friends with the bride said that I wasn’t. But then a bunch of the family started to message me. It turns out that Kevin was the bride’s brother and the family kept asking why I did that, I told them that proposing at someone else’s wedding was not appropriate.
They told me that I shouldn’t have an opinion because I was just the DJ and now Kevin got publicly humiliated because some people knew this was going to happen so they were taking videos and live on Instagram so all their friends could see. I responded with “that would’ve made the newly weds hurt” but then they came back with “You shouldn’t have assumed that the bride didn’t want that.”
That part got me thinking because I was mostly communicating with the bride about arrangements and she was very chatty before the wedding but after that she kept give my me one word answers. So I assume she is mad at me but then again when she payed me she almost doubled the amount for what I was asking for with a generous tip? So im not sure if the bride actually knew I think she would’ve told me.
But AITA for just assuming?”
Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.
One reader said this guy was NTA and he was protecting the bride and groom.
Another individual agreed and said they wouldn’t do this either.
And this individual said this guy did the right thing and the other fella acted like a buffoon.