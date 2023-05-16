This Babysitter Wonders If Family Is Entitled To Deeply Discounted Rates
Looking after children is hard work whether they’re yours, related to you, or total strangers, and if they’re not yours, I totally understand wanting to be paid in exchange for shaving hours off your life.
OP is babysitting in her spare time in order to save money/pay for school. She’s good at it, too, and demands pretty high fees that parents are totally willing to for over for her time.
When she agreed to watch the child of a family member, she verified that she would be paid and how much, though she did agree to discount her normal rate for family.
I21f work as a babysitter\nanny while I finish my credits for my early child education. I’m very well known in my area and am professional, and have different ads for myself. I get multiple jobs a week.
I don’t normally babysit for family, but I agreed to a A few days ago. The child was 4, and with that age I usually charge $15 an hour, $200 a day. For this particular family member I agreed to do it for $150 a day.
The day of, after she already had the child, she was told they wouldn’t be able to pay her the full rate they had agreed upon.
It was 2 hours in and my relative told me she could only pay me $50-80, and that she hoped I understood. I told her I didn’t understand because I told her up front already, and that I even lowered my rate for her.
This is what I live off of, I missed out on other opportunity’s that would pay way more, so I can’t have her low ball me.
OP informed the family member she would have the quoted rate or she would not be watching the child, and when she got no response, she dropped the kiddo off with a trusted family member and went about her day.
She began ignoring me, so I told her if she continued I would drop her off at another relatives. She continued to ignore me so I dropped her off at this relatives sisters house, who agreed to watch her.
Her friends and family are split on whether or not she was out of line, so she’s asking Reddit what they think.
Within a few minutes I got a text saying how unprofessional I was, and how dare I do that, that she’s family and I was being extremely selfish.
This is how I make money for a living, and I gave her multiple warnings and we agreed on a price before hand.
They’re sounding off below!
The top comment says no one reasonable could think OP did anything wrong.
They say a babysitter shouldn’t be treated any differently than any other professional.
This person pats OP on the back for standing up for herself.
And this commenter points out that the person probably thought they could take advantage of her because she’s family.
This person says it’s all too common.
I don’t know how someone thought this cringe move was ok.
And that goes double if you’re trying to do it to family.