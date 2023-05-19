Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrated Their 35th Wedding Anniversary
Who says that true love can’t last in Hollywood?
Well, if you ever hear anyone say that, all you have to do is show them a photo of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, a celebrity power couple that recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.
Here’s a photo that Wilson posted on their anniversary that sums it all up: love is everything.
35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything. pic.twitter.com/RlzqHf75tK
— Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) April 30, 2023
Hanks and Wilson met all the way back in 1981 on the set of the TV show Bosom Buddies. Hanks was married at the time to his college sweetheart but the two remained friends.
Hanks and his first wife eventually divorced and he and Wilson started a relationship and were married on April 30, 1988. The couple has two children (and Hanks has two children from his first marriage.
Wilson talked about how she and Hanks have always been happy for the other person’s achievements. She said, “Tom and I have always been supportive of each other and what we do. I remember doing press junkets back in the day, and interviewers would say to me, ‘Gosh, it must be so difficult to be with someone so famous.’ I would think, ‘Why are they saying that?’ Then I realized that the question was more about them and how they would feel in that situation than me.”
Are these two adorable, or what?!?!
