Woman Finds Out Her Insurance Doesn’t Cover Maternity at 25 Weeks Pregnant

I don’t think it comes as too much of a surprise to anyone that healthcare in America is whack and everyday folks are getting screwed over every day.

A TikTok user that her pregnancy was not covered by her insurance shared a video about her experience that got people talking.

The woman, who is 36 weeks pregnant, said her pregnancy has been fine…except for her insurance issues.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Things took a turn for the worse for the woman when she was billed $2,000 for a visit to a specialist that her OB/GYN referred her to.

But things took a turn when she said she was to referred to a specialist by her OB/GYN, and subsequently received an unexpected bill for $2,000 for the visit. She said she has been on her parents' insurance policy because she's 25-years-old but found out her maternity care wasn't covered.

Photo Credit: TikTok

The insurance company told her there was a clause in her policy that made it clear they were not responsible for her maternity visits and she might have to pay for all of her visits to her OB/GYN that she thought were covered.

She thought about her different options but decided that Medicaid is most likely her best option.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

Here’s how folks reacted to her video on TikTok.

One person could relate to her story.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person talked about how they dealt with a similar situation and they agreed with the Medicaid solution.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker gave her some good advice about looking into a specific kind of insurance.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Will healthcare ever change in the U.S.?

Only time will tell…

