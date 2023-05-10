Woman Finds Out Her Insurance Doesn’t Cover Maternity at 25 Weeks Pregnant
I don’t think it comes as too much of a surprise to anyone that healthcare in America is whack and everyday folks are getting screwed over every day.
A TikTok user that her pregnancy was not covered by her insurance shared a video about her experience that got people talking.
The woman, who is 36 weeks pregnant, said her pregnancy has been fine…except for her insurance issues.
But things took a turn when she said she was to referred to a specialist by her OB/GYN, and subsequently received an unexpected bill for $2,000 for the visit. She said she has been on her parents’ insurance policy because she’s 25-years-old but found out her maternity care wasn’t covered.
The insurance company told her there was a clause in her policy that made it clear they were not responsible for her maternity visits and she might have to pay for all of her visits to her OB/GYN that she thought were covered.
She thought about her different options but decided that Medicaid is most likely her best option.
Take a look at her video.
@florble Insurance nightmare #pregnant #pregnancy #insurance #insurancehorrorstories ♬ original sound – Florble
Here’s how folks reacted to her video on TikTok.
Will healthcare ever change in the U.S.?
Only time will tell…