Jun 23, 2023

A Cashier Called Out People Who Pay With Change And The Internet Is Divided

Listen up, folks!

Because it’s time for another public service announcement from a retail worker about what NOT to do when you go to the store.

And this tip comes to us from a cashier named KJ about placing change on the counter…and some might call it a double standard.

In the TikTok clip, KJ calls out people who have a problem with change being placed on a counter when it’s given back to them…even if that’s the way they paid…

She said,, “One thing I h**e about being a cashier is people don’t think putting money on the counter is disrespectful until I do it.”

Take a look at her video.

@katanaa.jade What goes around comes back around #cashierproblems #cashierlife #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – KJ 🌸

Now check out how people reacted on TikTok.

One viewer said when they do this they don’t mean to be disrespectful.

Another viewer has had some experience with this at work.

And one individual said people who do this have a lot of nerve.

I don’t know… personally I don’t think it’s that bad.

