A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking
People sure do get worked up about how other folks make their food, huh?
And here’s another example of what I’m talking about…and there seems to be some confusion attached to this story, as well.
A chef and food content creator named Zoe Barrie found herself in the middle of a comment war on TikTok after she uploaded a video about the meal she conjured up at her brother’s house with whatever she could find in his kitchen.
She ended up making chicken braised in tomato sauce with some beer bread.
But people seemed to get hot under the collar about what they perceived to be the seasonings in the dish she made…and she clarified in the comments that she used seasoning throughout the cooking process, but you know how people can be…
Take a look at her video.
And here’s how folks reacted to the video.
This person was impressed with how packed her pantry was.
But this person didn’t pick up on her seasoning comments…
And another viewer felt like she didn’t need to season at all.
Because of all the negative and uninformed comments, Barrie decided that she needed to make another video to tell her viewers about the different seasonings that she used and she addressed the “seasoning police.”
Here’s her follow-up video.
One person hit the nail on the head.
But another TikTokker thought Barrie sounded like what she was trying to put down.
And another person applauded how she kept her composure and she responded to the comment.
People, right?
What can you do…?