Jun 4, 2023

A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking

People sure do get worked up about how other folks make their food, huh?

And here’s another example of what I’m talking about…and there seems to be some confusion attached to this story, as well.

A chef and food content creator named Zoe Barrie found herself in the middle of a comment war on TikTok after she uploaded a video about the meal she conjured up at her brother’s house with whatever she could find in his kitchen.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 1.14.11 PM A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking

She ended up making chicken braised in tomato sauce with some beer bread.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 1.14.32 PM A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking

But people seemed to get hot under the collar about what they perceived to be the seasonings in the dish she made…and she clarified in the comments that she used seasoning throughout the cooking process, but you know how people can be…

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 1.14.47 PM A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking

Take a look at her video.

@zoebarrie a true ✨family meal✨ 🤌🏼 (s/o to my aunt for sending us home with a half loaf of ciabatta) #familymeal #easydinner ♬ original sound – Zoe Barrie

And here’s how folks reacted to the video.

This person was impressed with how packed her pantry was.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 1.07.03 PM A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking

But this person didn’t pick up on her seasoning comments…

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 1.07.37 PM A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking

And another viewer felt like she didn’t need to season at all.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 1.08.35 PM A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking

Because of all the negative and uninformed comments, Barrie decided that she needed to make another video to tell her viewers about the different seasonings that she used and she addressed the “seasoning police.”

Here’s her follow-up video.

@zoebarrie Replying to @hudaam i will also bet that none of the best restaurants in the world are using powdered spices to flavor their food, respectfully #seasoning #cooking ♬ original sound – Zoe Barrie

One person hit the nail on the head.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 1.10.39 PM A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking

But another TikTokker thought Barrie sounded like what she was trying to put down.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 1.10.47 PM A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking

And another person applauded how she kept her composure and she responded to the comment.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 1.11.10 PM A Chef’s Take on the “Seasoning Police” on Social Media Got People Talking

People, right?

What can you do…?

