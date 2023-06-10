Jun 10, 2023

A Man’s Blueberry Waffle Meal Went Viral for a Pretty Disturbing Reason

This poor, poor guy…

He had no idea what he was in for or what was about to hit him.

Folks, it’s time to meet Randy: he recently had a bad experience…with frozen blueberry waffles.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 1.23.22 PM A Man’s Blueberry Waffle Meal Went Viral for a Pretty Disturbing Reason

Photo Credit: Unsplash, Joyful

It turns out that Randy’s frozen waffles had a serious issue.

Randy explained,

“It was pretty dark, and my freezer doesn’t have a light or anything, so I just took two waffles out and put them in the toaster I ate them with maple syrup.”

He posted a photo on Reddit with the caption,

“After eating two of these blueberry waffles, I went to heat up two more and saw that the package was for plain waffles. I ate mold.”

Yuck!

Take a look at what he was dealing with.

Screen Shot 2023 05 27 at 9.07.26 AM A Man’s Blueberry Waffle Meal Went Viral for a Pretty Disturbing Reason

Photo Credit: Reddit

And here’s what people said on Reddit.

One person had some good advice about how he should deal with this…

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.47.45 PM A Man’s Blueberry Waffle Meal Went Viral for a Pretty Disturbing Reason

Photo Credit: Reddit

Another TikTok user could relate to the previous comment and said in her family they eat food off the floor.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.48.10 PM A Man’s Blueberry Waffle Meal Went Viral for a Pretty Disturbing Reason

Photo Credit: Reddit

And this person shared some facts about moldy food and offered up some tips.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.48.58 PM A Man’s Blueberry Waffle Meal Went Viral for a Pretty Disturbing Reason

Photo Credit: Reddit

Categories: STORIES
