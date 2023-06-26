“If A Guy Picks Me Up In Certain Cars On Dates, I’m Just Not Going.” A Woman Judged Men Based on the Cars They Have And TikTok Went Off
I don’t want to sway anyone’s opinion here, but all I can say is that this young gal seems like a real GEM.
And, if you couldn’t tell, I’m being 100% sarcastic…
Okay, on to the story!
A young woman shared a video on TikTok where she gave her opinions about men and the cars they drive.
The woman said, “If a guy picks me up in certain cars on dates, I’m just not going.”
The first car she reviewed was a Toyota Prius and she said, “I know the type of person you are. If y’all drive these cars, you need to reevaluate yourself.”
She also talked about a Honda Ridgeline, saying, “the only person that should drive this is my 90-year-old grandpa.”
And she offered up even more of her opinions.
Take a look at her video.
@sj.larevitzear Just my opinion on boys and their cars they drive.. your car tells me everything i need to know about you! #prius #jeeptruck #honda #greenscreen #fyp #SJ #sjlarev #sjlarevitzear ♬ original sound – SJ
As you can imagine, a lot of people had comments about her video, so she posted another TikTok and doubled down on her opinions.
@sj.larevitzear Part two of my car opinions. #sorrynotsorry #cars #honda #prius #fyp #subaru #sj #myopinion #trending #viral #greenscreen #sjlarev #sjlarevitzear #workout ♬ original sound – SJ
I wish this young woman well, because her life is likely not gonna be very fun.