“If A Guy Picks Me Up In Certain Cars On Dates, I’m Just Not Going.” A Woman Judged Men Based on the Cars They Have And TikTok Went Off

I don’t want to sway anyone’s opinion here, but all I can say is that this young gal seems like a real GEM.

And, if you couldn’t tell, I’m being 100% sarcastic…

Okay, on to the story!

A young woman shared a video on TikTok where she gave her opinions about men and the cars they drive.

The woman said, “If a guy picks me up in certain cars on dates, I’m just not going.”

The first car she reviewed was a Toyota Prius and she said, “I know the type of person you are. If y’all drive these cars, you need to reevaluate yourself.”

She also talked about a Honda Ridgeline, saying, “the only person that should drive this is my 90-year-old grandpa.”

And she offered up even more of her opinions.

Take a look at her video.

@sj.larevitzear Just my opinion on boys and their cars they drive.. your car tells me everything i need to know about you! #prius #jeeptruck #honda #greenscreen #fyp #SJ #sjlarev #sjlarevitzear ♬ original sound – SJ

As you can imagine, a lot of people had comments about her video, so she posted another TikTok and doubled down on her opinions.

@sj.larevitzear Part two of my car opinions. #sorrynotsorry #cars #honda #prius #fyp #subaru #sj #myopinion #trending #viral #greenscreen #sjlarev #sjlarevitzear #workout ♬ original sound – SJ

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

One person said this girl ain’t all that.

Another individual said this behavior is a HUGE red flag.

And one person made a good point about how ridiculous this is.

I wish this young woman well, because her life is likely not gonna be very fun.

