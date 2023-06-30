Jun 29, 2023

A Worker at Disney World Said Customers Complained Because the French Fries Were Spicy

If you’ve ever been interested in a behind-the-scenes peek at what goes on at Disney World in regard to food, this article will provide you with some answers.

A Disney World employee named Rylee shared a video on TikTok where she claims that the food is so bland at the famous theme park because so many people complain about the food there being too spicy.

I guess that makes sense since so many kids eat there, but still…

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.11.49 PM A Worker at Disney World Said Customers Complained Because the French Fries Were Spicy

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the clip, Rylee said, “The number of times a white person has come up to me and complained about the spiciness of their salted french fries? Astounding.”

She also said that people have complained about the spicy chicken sandwich being too…spicy.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.11.17 PM A Worker at Disney World Said Customers Complained Because the French Fries Were Spicy

Photo Credit: TikTok

Rylee also said that the jambalaya at the Port Orleans Resort was changed dramatically and there is no seasoning in it anymore because of too many complaints from customers.

She added, “So next time you’re at Walt Disney World and you’re eating food and you taste nothing, you know who to thank.”

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.11.32 PM A Worker at Disney World Said Customers Complained Because the French Fries Were Spicy

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at what she had to say in her video.

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

This viewer heard something similar at Disneyland…

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.12.12 PM A Worker at Disney World Said Customers Complained Because the French Fries Were Spicy

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person offered up a possible solution to this issue.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.12.27 PM A Worker at Disney World Said Customers Complained Because the French Fries Were Spicy

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said they’d get fired if they were in this woman’s position.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.12.38 PM A Worker at Disney World Said Customers Complained Because the French Fries Were Spicy

Photo Credit: TikTok

So whenever you go to Disney World next time… bring that hot sauce!

