Is He Wrong for Refusing to Go to His Twin Brother’s Wedding? Here’s What People Said.

It’s pretty sad to hear stories about siblings not getting along with each other.
And it’s even more heartbreaking if twins act this way…but it happens from time to time.
And this young man asked the fine folks on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page if he is out of line for refusing to attend his twin brother’s wedding.
AITA for refusing to attend my twin brother’s wedding?
“I (21M) first started dating my now ex girlfriend (21F) when we were both 16, however, we made the decision to break up before heading off to college when we were 18.
I decided to go a few hours away while she decided to stay local. Also note that my girlfriend was very close with my family so this was hard on my family as well. When returning home from my first year of college, my brother surprised me with the news that he had been dating a girl for over 6 months now.
Only problem- it was my ex girlfriend.
I was obviously pi**ed and my brother understood but made it clear he had no intention of breaking up with her. Eventually we came to the agreement that we would continue our relationship if he never mentioned her to me or made us interact- he happily agreed to these terms.
However, recently my brother surprised me with the news that the two of them are now engaged, and he wants me to be his best man. I told him absolutely not. He and I had agreed from the beginning that I would not have to attend any event where my ex would be there.
My whole family is calling me selfish and telling me I can suck it up for one night. But I just don’t feel comfortable being the best man at my ex’s wedding.
AITA for refusing to go to the wedding and be his best man?”
Man… are these two ever going to talk again?!