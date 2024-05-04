Shopper Reveals The Incredibly Short Shelf Life Of Pre-Packaged Cheese. – ‘Shredded cheese, sliced cheese, doesn’t matter the brand.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Do you think there is a correct way to eat cheese?
Well, according to a TikTokker named Maddie, the answer is a resounding yes!
She posted a video on TikTok and said that she didn’t know about rules for eating cheese until she read the fine print on cheese packages.
Maddie said, “Did you know that this cheese goes bad three to five days after you open it? Shredded cheese, sliced cheese, doesn’t matter the brand, it says.”
She pointed to a bag of cheese and said, “Use within three to five days of opening.”
She added, “When my husband and I discovered this I think it was like a couple of weeks ago at this point, I think we just stood in the kitchen in silence and stared at each other. What do you mean three to five days?”
I don’t know about this one…
Here’s what she had to say.
And this is what viewers had to say.
This definitely isn’t the rule in my home.
No one has the cash for that these days.
