May 4, 2024 at 6:31 am

Shopper Reveals The Incredibly Short Shelf Life Of Pre-Packaged Cheese. – ‘Shredded cheese, sliced cheese, doesn’t matter the brand.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@houserwebbfamily

Do you think there is a correct way to eat cheese?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Maddie, the answer is a resounding yes!

She posted a video on TikTok and said that she didn’t know about rules for eating cheese until she read the fine print on cheese packages.

Source: TikTok/@houserwebbfamily

Maddie said, “Did you know that this cheese goes bad three to five days after you open it? Shredded cheese, sliced cheese, doesn’t matter the brand, it says.”

She pointed to a bag of cheese and said, “Use within three to five days of opening.”

Source: TikTok/@houserwebbfamily

She added, “When my husband and I discovered this I think it was like a couple of weeks ago at this point, I think we just stood in the kitchen in silence and stared at each other. What do you mean three to five days?”

I don’t know about this one…

Source: TikTok/@houserwebbfamily

Here’s what she had to say.

@houserwebbfamily

just a traumatic adult life event ig #didyouknow #cheese

♬ original sound – Maddie Mom + Creator

And this is what viewers had to say.

This individual shared their philosophy.

Source: TikTok/@houserwebbfamily

Another TikTok user isn’t buying it.

Source: TikTok/@houserwebbfamily

And one viewer is in a different income bracket…

Source: TikTok/@houserwebbfamily

This definitely isn’t the rule in my home.

No one has the cash for that these days.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter