People Share Things That Folks Think Make Them Virtuous but Actually Mean Nothing
This kind of stuff drives me nuts…
I’m talking about people who do things they think make them look virtuous but actually mean nothing…
Spend two minutes on social media and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about.
And these AskReddit users were nice enough to share their thoughts about this subject.
Take a look.
Let’s talk about me.
“My mom does alllll kinds of thoughtful, charitable things – but you can bet we will all hear about it.
She will never let them have any dignity because she’ll tell everyone their worst traumas, and she will rant and rave about the inconvenience like she’s being forced against her will to do it.
I’ve never understood it.”
Gross.
“Claiming to be a good person because you identify as a Christian.
I used to work at a coffee house in a megachurch (wild concept, looking back on it) and there’s one instance that still stands out to me. Pre-service rush before the second service on a Sunday morning, and we are SLAMMED.
In the line waiting for her drink to be made, there’s a lady talking to a couple gentleman from our usher team, gushing about how well-liked she was at her old church, and all the things she did for the ministry, just really giving herself flowers for all the things she supposedly did out of her love for the Lord.
The first notes of worship pour out of the sanctuary into the lobby, and the usher guys get their drip brew and excuse themselves to go do what they gotta do. The three of them had been waiting maybe 5-10 minutes, cuz even with the rush, we were cracking stuff out behind the bar.
We had a separate person pouring the drip, and my friend and I were working the bar, but as soon as the ushers walk away with their coffee, this lady just rips into my coworker. “How f**king long does it take to make a godd**n cappuccino?!”
Just cussing her out as we are about to start making her drink. My coworker is stressed TF out and bursts into tears, and has to excuse herself to the back.
But hey, they’ll know we are Christian by how we brag about the good we do, not by how we treat service workers, right?”
That’s not a good thing.
“Bragging about spending obscene amounts of hours at work (100-120 per week) and/or never taking vacation time.
Your employer doesn’t really appreciate it, they are just exploiting you for their own benefit; and you are burning yourself out for no reason.”
I’m better than you now.
“Having children.
I have nothing again famillies and wanting them; but those who act smug and like they are superiors just for having reproduced (bonus points for those who do it while being obvious bad parents/making their children miserable, adding to the insult).”
Anti-city folks.
“Living in a small town.
Oooh, city baad.
Yeah, that’s why your areas are all killing themselves with m**h, fentanyl, etc.”
Get your sleep.
“Going without sleep.
It’s a basic human need, no one is impressed that you willingly harm yourself by staying awake any more than they would be if you deprived yourself of food or water.”
Edgy.
“Wearing a Che Guevara T-shirt made by a child in Bangladesh, instead of a jacket made by a well paid adult tailor and thinking you are a better person for it.”
Why wait?
“Waiting until marriage for s**.
It doesn’t make you better than anyone, just more likely to be s**uality incompatible with your partner and finding out way too late”
Some of them are pretty bad.
“Simply being in the military.
Most military jobs involve little to no personal risk or sacrifice. Most service members gain far more in benefits than they sacrifice, in terms of selfless service to the nation.
Many military specialties are non-deployable. In fact, aside from not choosing your duty station, many military jobs are no different from civilian jobs.”
Who cares?
“Having never tried drugs.
It’s a choice but it doesn’t automatically make you a better person.
Conversely people who have done drugs.
I’ve never done any and in my circles that kind of attitude gets you labelled as something of a prude.”
Do things because they’re right, not because people are watching.