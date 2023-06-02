She Mouthed Off to a Teacher After She Got Her Period in Class. Did She Go Too Far?
What is up with teachers these days acting like total psychos when it comes to students getting their periods at school?
It’s so weird!
And here’s another story for you to chew on.
Was this young woman out of line?
Read her story and see what you think.
AITA for telling my teacher ‘would you rather I bled on your white chair?’ in front of the class?
“I 14f got my period in class. We weren’t doing anything important so I asked to leave for the restroom. For context this teacher is known for being very irritable.
He refused so I told him I had a genuine need to go but he mocked me, saying ‘oh, so you HAVE to go’ in front of the class. I asked again calmly and he again said no. At this point the room was silent so I got stressed under the pressure (i was being laughed at) and i snapped ‘well would you rather i bled all over your white chair?’
He was visibly angry but let me go. When I got back to class he seemed annoyed still so I’m not sure if i overreacted.
AITA?”
