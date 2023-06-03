She Stuck Her Boyfriend With The Dinner Bill After He Messed Up Her Food. Is He Right To Be Mad?
There are way, way too many people on Reddit who are dating folks who clearly do not even like them, never mind love them.
OP’s hobby is food blogging. She loves going out to try new food and new places, and posting pictures of said food on her Instagram. No big deal.
I have an Instagram account dedicated to photos and short videos of food from local restaurants in my city. I don’t turn meals into a whole photoshoot production when I go out, but I like to snap a few photos of everything as it comes out.
I’ve got about 1000 followers, it’s just a hobby for me but I have made friends with some other bloggers and we like to go out and get pics together and try new restaurants.
She usually goes out to eat with her foodie friends, because her boyfriend thinks her hobby is stupid and deliberately ruins his plate so she can’t take pictures of the presentation.
I prefer doing this with my foodie girls because my boyfriend HATES it, and will go out of his way to take a big bite of food or mess up his plate with his fork before I can snap any pics, and he rolls his eyes when I take pics of my own food so I pretty much stopped bothering when we went out together.
Recently she’s had some medical bills add up and so hasn’t been able to enjoy as many nights out with friends. She and her boyfriend still go out “infrequently,” and when they do, take turns paying the bill.
She had a talk with her bf ahead of time and stated that, on the nights when she was paying, she wanted to take pictures of the appetizer and both plates, she her opportunities were limited.
Money has been tight lately because of some medical bills, so I haven’t been able to go out to eat with my foodie girls and the infrequent date with my boyfriend is the only chance I get to eat out.
I had to sit him down and have a “Look, just let me enjoy things,” conversation with him and told him I was gonna take pics of my own food when we went out and could he please just not be immature about it.
And since we alternate who pays for dates, I told him I would appreciate it if he could spare the 30 seconds for me to snap a pic of the appetizer + his meal on nights that I was paying, and I got a sort of half-hearted “do whatever you want” confirmation.
The next date night, she took pictures of the appetizer, but when the entrees were delivered, he messed up the presentation on not only his own plate, but on hers as well.
Sunday was my turn to pay, and he let me take a pic of the appetizer with minimal fussing. But then when the entrees came out, I went to snap a pic of his and he messed it up with his fork.
Then he reached over and stirred up MY pasta to also ruin the photo of my own meal!
She left him with his half of the bill and he threw a fit, saying he wouldn’t have ordered a drink if he’d known he would be paying.
I was so pissed off by that that I refused to pay his half at the end of the meal, which pissed him off because he said he wouldn’t have ordered a cocktail if he knew that I was gonna skip my turn.
He says I owe him one because I don’t get to just decide not to pay according to our agreement after we’ve already ordered.
OP is wondering if she was wrong to stick him with an unexpected bill, but I think we all already know what Reddit’s advice is going to be.
Y’all, she needs to go. Like, yesterday.
Don’t stay with people who don’t support the things you like. Full stop.
