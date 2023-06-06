She Threatened to Make Her In-Laws Homeless. Did She Go Too Far?
Some people thrive while working from home and some definitely struggle for a variety of reasons: kids, pets, other family members, etc.
And this woman is having a hard time while TRYING to work from home because of her in-laws…
Did she go too far in her response to their behavior?
Take a look at her story and see what you think.
AITA for threatening to make my in-laws homeless if they cannot understand what working from home means?
“I (F38) am the primary breadwinner for my household. My husband (42) is semi retired due to an injury at work.
He is a great husband and has taken over all the housework that needs to be done during the day. We share all the duties when I’m not working.
Recently his sister, her husband, and their two teen kids lost their home. We have a rental suite in our basement that we just use as a family area so we agreed to let them live there. Because I’m paranoid I had them sign a lease.
A few days ago my husband had an opportunity to do some consulting at his old work. He loves doing it because it gets him out of the house and he gets to see his old coworkers and friends. It was short notice so we hadn’t arranged babysitting. We asked his sister to watch our youngest for the day so he could go work and she agreed.
She then delegated the task to her 13 year old son. Then she had her nap.
The kid didn’t want to disturb his mom during her nap so he banged on my door while I was working to change a diaper. Fair enough, if I were a 13 year old boy I might not feel comfortable changing a baby girl. I asked where his mom was and he said she was napping. I woke her up and told her that she had agreed to watch her niece and to do so.
I waited for my husband to get home and we discussed his family. We decided together that they needed to start paying the amount on the lease, leave, or start helping around the house.
We took all the kids over to my MIL”s house then we sat them down and had a talk. We gave them their options.
They said I was an a**hole for tricking them into signing a lease agreement and then not collecting it so I could evict them. I said that wasn’t the only choice. I said that she was the one who chose to lay of a responsibility on a child. I said that I was basically the one supporting her and if she couldn’t help then she had to give me money or leave.”
