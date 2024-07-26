‘Don’t fall for this at a dealership.’ – Car Salesman Is Warning Viewers To Watch Out For These “Illegal” Sale Tactics

It can be super stressful buying a car with fast-talking salespeople trying to rinse you for all you’re worth!

And if you don’t have your wits about you, you could well and truly wind up being rinsed!

Car Salesman Big Moosh (@raffimoosh) has warned folks there’s actually illegal sales tactics that people need to be aware of when buying a new car.

He said: “Don’t fall for this at a dealership, it’s an illegal sales tactic – watch this.”

Playing the role of a salesman with a customer, he tells viewers: “I talked to the bank and they gave me two options. Either you can pay 15.99% for a payment for $820 a month, or if you buy gap insurance, warranty, and maintenance they’ll actually reduce your rate for you and get you a cheaper monthly price.”

He points to the $771 a month payment. Someone off camera responds, asking if that will lower the monthly payment.

Big Moosh answered: “Yeah, pretty much. So what the bank is looking at is like, ‘Hey we’ll give you a lower price cause you’re buying all this extra stuff.’

The customer winds up saying: “I feel like that’s illegal.” But the salesman responds: “Well I mean a price that is good with all that included should definitely be illegal but no it’s just a blessing in disguise.”

The customer says she’s feeling pressurized into buying things but he replies he’d never force her to buy anything and she can “pay $820 a month instead.”

The woman settles and says: “Oh, guess I’ll go with that one then,” going for the lower rate.

“There you go,” the salesman says and winks at the camera.

