A Customer Demanded a Store Owner Remove a Coffee Mug for Sale With Inappropriate Language
People sure can be touchy these days, huh?
And I get it when it comes to protecting your kids, but can you really tell a business owner to remove something from their shelves because it offends you or your child?
That’s what happened to a business owner who shared a video on TikTok to show viewers what she was dealing with.
The business owner’s name is Kelsey and she owns a women’s boutique called Pinkadot.
A customer came into her store and was offended by a coffee mug that was on display that had the F-word on it.
Kelsey explained, “A woman just came in and applied pressure on my employees and asked to switch out one of our mugs in the front window because she didn’t like what it said.”
She told the customer, “We’re not a school, we’re not a daycare, we’re not a children’s store either. We are a woman’s boutique.”
The woman wasn’t pleased with Kelsey’s response and she demanded that she removed the mug.
Kelsey refused and the woman said she wouldn’t support her business.
As a result, the woman told the content creator that she would “no longer be supporting” the business.
The mug in question reads, “Less f**kin attitude. More f**kin gratitude.”
Kelsey added that later on a couple liked the mug and bought it.
Let’s take a look at her video.
@kelhazen Just another day in retail 🫠 #retailworker #retaillife #smallbusiness #problemcustomers #funnysayings ♬ original sound – Kelsey Elizabeth
Now check out what people had to say on TikTok.
This person said they’re totally over this argument.
Another viewer made a good point…what about going to Spencer’s as a kid?!?!
And this TikTokker said you can’t shelter kids like this.
Even though I have to censor the word, f**k is so overused these days.
Don’t f**king care anymore, lol.