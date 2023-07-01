Jul 1, 2023

A Job Hopper Who’s Worked at All Kinds of Well-Known Places Shared How Much Each Place Pays

Job hopping seems to be all the rage lately.

Long gone are the days of people sticking it out at one company for years and years.

And a woman who lives in Chicago shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she switches jobs every three months and showed where she’s worked and how much money she’s made at each place.

She started off at Wendy’s for $15 per hour.

And then it was a job at a security company for $16 per hour.

Then she made a little bit more money at KFC/Taco Bell.

And she showed how she then moved on to Dunkin’ Donuts at the airport and then Walmart.

Her hourly wage increased at each place.

Here’s the video for you to check out.

@nezzy333 #greenscreen #foryoupage ♬ in trish we trust – jalise

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

One viewer was glad for her that her pay went up.

Another individual said this would never happen in Atlanta.

And this person seemed impressed by how much she’s making at these different places.

Now you know!

