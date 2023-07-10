A Man Bragged About How He Works 100 A Week And Shames Those Who Don’t. So The Internet Roasted Him.
You see it all the time these days…
People on social media flexing about working TONS of hours and trying to tell other folks that they must be doing something wrong if they don’t have their noses to the grindstone at all times.
And one fella who tried to flex was put in his place on TikTok.
The man who made the original video and was wearing a hard hat posted a video with a caption that reads, “If you work less than 100 hours a week lower your tone when you talk to me.”
And the man commenting on the original video said, “Who the f**k wants to work 100 hours a week? Like, seriously, that barely leaves you enough time to eat, sleep… and I s**t. I s**t a lot. That’s really cutting back on the s**tting time.”
Check out the video.
@thepaulmccomas51 #shorts ♬ original sound – The Paul McComas
And in a strange twist, another man posted a video where he told viewers that the guy who posted the original video bragging about working so many hours was facing manslaughter and DWI charges for a vehicle accident that k**led his girlfriend.
The man who posted the second video said, “So you’re on here flexing your job, talking about how other people are lazy, how you’re paying other people’s welfare, when just barely a year ago, you’re responsible for taking another person’s life—someone you claimed to love and care about … do they have to build a new special wing in Hell for that?”
Check out the video.
@tizzyent Get ready for some pipping hot tea. Credit to @__hypedad ♬ original sound – TizzyEnt
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
This viewer said the real goal is to only work 40 hours per week.
Another person said it sounds like he’s being exploited.
And this TikTokker said this kind of schedule leaves him with almost no free time.
Next time… bro… just don’t Tik that Tok.