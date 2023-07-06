Jul 6, 2023

A Rude HOA Board Member Trespassed Onto a Resident’s Property to Knock on Their Back Door

If you’re the kind of person who values their privacy and doesn’t like people intruding in your business, this story is gonna drive you NUTS.

A TikTok user posted a series of videos that show a member of their neighborhood homeowners’ association (HOA) being over-the-top nosy, knocking on their back door, and looking into their living room from their backyard.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.36.13 AM A Rude HOA Board Member Trespassed Onto a Resident’s Property to Knock on Their Back Door

Photo Credit: TikTok

The first video shows footage from the person’s Ring doorbell camera of a woman knocking on their door and she’s identified as an HOA member.

She then went to the backyard and looked in the windows after no one answered the door.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.36.25 AM A Rude HOA Board Member Trespassed Onto a Resident’s Property to Knock on Their Back Door

Photo Credit: TikTok

They wrote in text overlay on the video,

“Trying to avoid the HOA member at the door. She pops up from behind the house.”

The person said in the caption they they’d only lived in the house for 10 days before the woman showed up.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.36.37 AM A Rude HOA Board Member Trespassed Onto a Resident’s Property to Knock on Their Back Door

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@bougie_habibi Ive only lived here for 10 days 😩 #regrets ♬ original sound – ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀

They posted follow-up videos that show the woman keep coming back to the house and they said they don’t know what she wants from them and that they confronted her about looking into their windows.

@bougie_habibi Replying to @parkwaypearl ♬ Creepy Violins – Apollo Nove

And here she is again…

@bougie_habibi Replying to @katiechurns ♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright

And she came by again.

Once more for good measure, right?

@bougie_habibiNot sure how I can avoid this without bringing police into it♬ Obsessed (feat. Mariah Carey) – Gucci Mane

Now let’s see what people had to say about this.

One person said they need to call the police on her.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.39.17 AM A Rude HOA Board Member Trespassed Onto a Resident’s Property to Knock on Their Back Door

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer offered up a suggestion about what they should do.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.39.31 AM A Rude HOA Board Member Trespassed Onto a Resident’s Property to Knock on Their Back Door

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they should call the authorities to deal with this woman.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.39.38 AM A Rude HOA Board Member Trespassed Onto a Resident’s Property to Knock on Their Back Door

Photo Credit: TikTok

HOA’s are such a waste. Ugh.

The Sifter