A Rude HOA Board Member Trespassed Onto a Resident’s Property to Knock on Their Back Door
If you’re the kind of person who values their privacy and doesn’t like people intruding in your business, this story is gonna drive you NUTS.
A TikTok user posted a series of videos that show a member of their neighborhood homeowners’ association (HOA) being over-the-top nosy, knocking on their back door, and looking into their living room from their backyard.
The first video shows footage from the person’s Ring doorbell camera of a woman knocking on their door and she’s identified as an HOA member.
She then went to the backyard and looked in the windows after no one answered the door.
They wrote in text overlay on the video,
“Trying to avoid the HOA member at the door. She pops up from behind the house.”
The person said in the caption they they’d only lived in the house for 10 days before the woman showed up.
Take a look at the video.
@bougie_habibi Ive only lived here for 10 days 😩 #regrets ♬ original sound – ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
They posted follow-up videos that show the woman keep coming back to the house and they said they don’t know what she wants from them and that they confronted her about looking into their windows.
@bougie_habibi Replying to @parkwaypearl ♬ Creepy Violins – Apollo Nove
And here she is again…
@bougie_habibi Replying to @katiechurns ♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright
And she came by again.
Once more for good measure, right?
@bougie_habibiNot sure how I can avoid this without bringing police into it♬ Obsessed (feat. Mariah Carey) – Gucci Mane
Now let’s see what people had to say about this.
One person said they need to call the police on her.
Another viewer offered up a suggestion about what they should do.
And this TikTokker said they should call the authorities to deal with this woman.
HOA’s are such a waste. Ugh.