A Woman Called Out Managers Who Don’t Train Her and Get Mad When Something Goes Wrong

Work.

We all have to do it…well, about 99.9% of us have to do it.

And with that responsibility comes all kinds of headaches, problems, and occasional confusion.

A woman who has a TikTok account that focuses on “work humor” posted a video on her account that will probably look familiar to just about everyone out there who’s ever had to deal with a manager…

The text overlay in her video says, “When your manager is yelling at you for doing something wrong but they never trained you on how to do it.”

Does this look familiar?

In the caption to her video, she simply wrote, “Confusion.”

That’s not fun at all!

Now check out the video.

@lifeofmarley__ Confusion 🧐 #workhumor #officehumor #workjokes #officejokes #workcomedy #officecomedy #worklife #officelifebelike #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #managersbelike #9to5 #managerproblems #toxicjobs #work #office #corporate #bossesbelike #fy #fu #fyp ♬ original sound

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

This person definitely felt this video.

Another viewer has had some experience with things like this.

And another TikTokker said they have to deal with this every day at their job.

Seriously… managers like this make everything worse.

