Customer Asked a Walmart Employee to Watch His Kid While He Went Back to Get Another Item
Kids today, huh…?
I guess that should be changed to “parents today” after seeing this story!
A cashier at Walmart posted a video on TikTok where she shared a story about a father asking her to watch his child at the cash register at the front of the store while he went to find something else.
The cashier agreed and she even had a funny conversation with the little girl she watched.
In her text overlay in the video, she wrote, “The father went to get something and asked me if I can take care of his daughter. She was telling me how when she’s older she’s going to take care of her kids, but rn she can’t cause she’s small.”
Ha!
Kids say the darndest things!
Here’s the video.
@marialvarez_x #fypシ #viral #walmart #cashier ♬ original sound – Maria Alvarez
Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
This person brought up a good point…
Another individual said this reminds them of when they worked at Walmart.
And this TikTokker said there’s nothing wrong with this and it’s just human decency.
Please… don’t make retail workers do this. Ever.